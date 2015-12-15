Moving Walks Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

A report on global Moving Walks market by PMR

Segmentation

The global moving walks market can be segmented on the basis of its applications:

Commercial Applications

Public Applications

Others

It can be segmented on the basis of its installation type:

Horizontal

Inclined

It can also be segmented on the basis of the speed:

High-speed walkaways

Slow-speed standard type walkaways

The horizontal moving walks can be further segmented into:

Pallet type

Moving Belt type

Moving Walks Market: Segmentation Overview

The manufacturers these days offer horizontal as well as inclined moving walks or a combination of both clubbed in a single unit. Companies are also manufacturing moving walks with modular designs for enhanced flexibility. They are also providing easy installation and integration of moving walks into the buildings. Customers can use moving walks with or without shopping luggage and trolleys. Features such as horizontal skirt pallet or belt and skirt arrangement help in eliminating the horizontal skirt gap. Moving walks with such features can be installed on finished floors and thus are extremely easy to service. The pallet type moving walks have a continuous series of flat metal plates which are meshed together to form a moving walk. The moving belt type moving walks are built with rubber walking surfaces over metal rollers or with mesh metal belts. The walking surface in such type may have a solid or a bouncy feel. The speed of slow-speed moving walks ranges between 30-40m/min, which often causes impatience amongst the people or customers. In high-speed moving walks there is a 10m acceleration zone, increasing the walk speed.

Moving Walks Market: Regional Outlook

The global moving walks market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of moving walks market owing to the fully automated infrastructure. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to construction technology, wherein moving walks are useful machines, aids in boosting the growth of moving walks market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for moving walks because of the increasing number of shopping malls, multiplexes, and airports.

Moving Walks Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global moving walks market are:

Schindler

Otis Elevator Company

Westmont Industries

KONE CORPORATION FINLAND, KONE OYJ

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fujitec America, Inc.

Thyssenkrupp North America

EHC Global

Orona

United Technologies

The Moving Walks market addresses the questions, such as

What manufacturing techniques are the Moving Walks market players implementing to develop Moving Walks ?

How many units of Moving Walks were sold in 2018?

What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Moving Walks among customers?

Which challenges are the Moving Walks players currently encountering in the Moving Walks market?

Why region holds the largest share in the Moving Walks market over the forecast period?

