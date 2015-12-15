Hops Extract Market Developments Analysis by 2029

In 2029, the Hops Extract market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Hops Extract market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Hops Extract market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Hops Extract market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Hops Extract market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Hops Extract market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Hops Extract market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of hops extract manufacturers, and recent developments in the hops extract market space. Some of the key players analysed are Plantnat Co. Ltd, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Akoma International Ltd, Hollingbery & Son, Inc, Yakima Valley Hops LLC., Xinjiang Elimnatural Hops Co., Ltd., Crosby Hop Farm LLC., Willamette Valley Hops, LLC, Indena S.p.A., New Zealand Hops Ltd, Hopco Pty Ltd, Glacier Hops Ranch, Inc, BSG Hops, Yakima Chief Hops LLC, Aunutra Industries Inc, and Bristol Botanicals Limited, among other hops extract manufacturers.

Global Hops Extract Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Hops Extract Market – By Product Type

CO2 Extracts Aroma Bitter High Alpha

Isomerized Extracts

Oil Extracts

Global Hops Extract Market – By Application

Bittering Agents

Aroma Agents

Dual Purposes

Global Hops Extract Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The data scrutiny for the global hops extract market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of hops extracts, production data of countries producing raw materials across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition to this, the production of application of hops extracts in top producing countries is also tracked for benchmarking purposes. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research has estimated volume data on the consumption of hops extracts for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of hops extracts. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, population, consumer preference, and the consumption of hops extract among end user verticals.

PMR then determined the volume consumption of hops extract across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for hops extracts. These factors were representative of an entire value chain, as well as macro-economic indicators such as production which have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of hops extract in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for hops extract was considered to estimate the market size for top hops extract consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global hops extract market. To develop the global hops extract market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global hops extract market, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global hops extract market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global hops extract market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global hops extract market.

The report covers in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global hops extract market. In the final section of the report, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global hops extract manufacturers.

The Hops Extract market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Hops Extract market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Hops Extract market? Which market players currently dominate the global Hops Extract market? What is the consumption trend of the Hops Extract in region?

The Hops Extract market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Hops Extract in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Hops Extract market.

Scrutinized data of the Hops Extract on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Hops Extract market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Hops Extract market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Hops Extract Market Report

The global Hops Extract market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Hops Extract market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Hops Extract market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.