Auto-Injectors Market Top Companies, Business Insights, Growth,Global Market Share, Global Market Size, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis

Assessment of the Global Auto-Injectors Market

The recent study on the Auto-Injectors market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Auto-Injectors market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Auto-Injectors market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Auto-Injectors market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Auto-Injectors market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Auto-Injectors market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9618?source=atm

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Auto-Injectors market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Auto-Injectors market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Auto-Injectors across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Key players in the global auto-injectors market

Some key players in the global auto-injectors market included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Mylan N.V. is a leader in the global auto-injectors market in terms of revenue share. Mylan holds a market share of about 83.7% in the global auto-injectors market owing to the fact that the blockbuster product “Epipen” is a widely sold auto-injector and has a tremendous contribution to the global auto-injectors market. Becton, Dickinson and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of refillable auto-injectors focussing on manufacturing Physioject that is compatible with several injectable drugs. In terms of revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Company holds about 8.4% of the global auto-injectors market share owing to a rising adoption of Physioject.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

Reduction in price due to approved generic versions will boost the sales revenue of global auto injector devices over the forecast period

Drop in price of Epipen from US$ 600 to US$ 300

Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The initial pack of two was sold at US$ 600 till December 2016 which will be sold at US$ 300 from January 2017. This has increased the affordability of insured as well as non-insured patients to opt for Epipen. This drop in price will increase the penetration of the EpiPen auto-injector, which holds around 90% share of the overall market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9618?source=atm

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Auto-Injectors market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Auto-Injectors market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Auto-Injectors market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Auto-Injectors market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Auto-Injectors market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Auto-Injectors market establish their foothold in the current Auto-Injectors market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Auto-Injectors market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Auto-Injectors market solidify their position in the Auto-Injectors market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9618?source=atm