Lecithin Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016 – 2024

The recent Lecithin market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Lecithin market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The Lecithin market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Lecithin market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Lecithin among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market Segmentation

Market of lecithin is segmented on the basis of by types, form, grade and by application. On the basis of by types, it is segmented as unrefined lecithin, refined lecithin and chemically modified lecithin. Difference between unrefined or natural lecithin is that, unrefined lecithin is extracted from the oil seeds such as soybeans, sunflower etc. and refined lecithin is unified with phospholipids, alcohol etc. On the other side, chemically modified lecithin is modified through chemical treatments. Lecithin market is segmented on the basis of forms such as liquid and powder & granule. Liquid lecithin is used in majorly in bakery & confectionery & industrial applications. Whereas powder lecithin is used in instant dry mixes, beverage premixes, etc.

Lecithin market is segmented on the basis of grade such as food grade, feed grade and pharma grade. Pharma grade lecithin is used because of its functional, nutritional and therapeutic properties. Another segment is on the basis of application of lecithin which includes food and beverage, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic, animal feed and for industrial purpose. Further the market of food and beverage is segmented into sub-segment. It is sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, meat & seafood and dairy products.

Majority of the demand of lecithin is from the food and pharmaceutical industry as in food industry it is used as food additive because of its functional property of anti-spatter and emulsifier. On the other side, in pharmaceutical industry it is used as dispersing agent and also helps in encapsulation and also it has application in form of nutritional supplement. Lecithin also has demand as industrial element where it is used as a release agent, antisludge additive, emulsifier, spreading agent and for many other purposes. Plastic, textile, rubber and paint are some of the major industries where lecithin is used for industrial purpose. On analyzing the overall demand of lecithin in global level market, it is assessed that food industry accounts to majority of share in terms of value and volume followed by pharmaceutical industry and industrial purpose.

Lecithin Market: Growth Drivers

Major drivers which influence the demand of lecithin is from the food manufacturing industry as it is used as food additive and where it has usage in form of natural emulsifier, lubricant stabilizer, realizing agent and for many other purposes. On the other side, lecithin is also trending its demands from the pharmaceutical manufacturers as they use this product for treatments related to neurological conditions, liver and cholesterol effects and for cardiovascular diseases. Increasing health awareness among consumers has also leads to increase in demand of pharmaceutical as one of the product which is also used for preventive purpose as it helps in treatment of for diseases related to neurological disorder, liver, cholesterol level and also used as a therapeutic purpose.

Lecithin Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional outlook, market of lecithin market is segmented in seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. As per production, major lecithin market producing regions are North America and Western Europe and also contributes majority of market share in the world. In terms of consumption North America and Western European countries are expected to be the largest consumer of lecithin in the world.

Lecithin Market: Players

Some of the major players which are operating the business in lecithin market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, "Sodrugestvo" Group of Companies, Cargill Incorporated, Thew Arnott Group, AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY, Swanson Health Products, NOW Foods, Lipoid GmbH, Lucas Meyer GMBH, DuPont and Bunge Limited.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Lecithin Market Segments

Market Dynamics of Lecithin Market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2015

Lecithin Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Lecithin Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies involved in Lecithin Market

Lecithin Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Lecithin Market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook. All the above data points are utilized to generate a statistical model targeting the sector marketplace. More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.

TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place. All data are collected on an ongoing effort through a structured questionnaire rolled over the web or conducted via telephones. This provides the TMR team opportunities to request for detailed question sets, complex skip patterns, and real-time calculations, which assists respondents in answering questions involving numbers and percentages. Respondents, who are interviewed as experts, are screened and qualified based on certain criteria in addition to their decision-making authority and the scope of activity within their organizations.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Lecithin market report focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs. Adding to that, the list of significant players and their plan of action for drawing better revenues is available in the report. Furthermore, key industry developments and interesting insights into the market, along with current incontinence devices market trends, are also provided in the report.

