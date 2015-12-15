Network Traffic Analyzer Market Growth Analysis by 2017 – 2025

A report on global Network Traffic Analyzer market by PMR

The global Network Traffic Analyzer market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Network Traffic Analyzer , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Network Traffic Analyzer market into various segments – product type, end use, and region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately along with the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Network Traffic Analyzer market report:

Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.

Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Network Traffic Analyzer vendor, in the last 5 years.

Market behavior of the Network Traffic Analyzer market during the forecast period.

Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Network Traffic Analyzer Market are: CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Colasoft, Genie Networks, HPE, Ipswitch, Kentik, Manageengine, Netscout Systems, Nokia, Plixer, Solarwinds, and others.

In December 2015, Cisco Systems acquired Lancope, a company which helps customers monitor, detect, analyze, and respond to modern threats on enterprise networks through continuous network visibility and specialized threat analysis and protection. This acquisition would help Cisco to provide enhanced visibility, context, and control over threats.

Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Network Traffic Analyzer Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Network Traffic Analyzer Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for high speed networks as per the users and investments by data center providers in network infrastructure. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Segments

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Value Chain

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Network Traffic Analyzer Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The Network Traffic Analyzer market addresses the questions, such as

What manufacturing techniques are the Network Traffic Analyzer market players implementing to develop Network Traffic Analyzer ?

How many units of Network Traffic Analyzer were sold in 2018?

What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Network Traffic Analyzer among customers?

Which challenges are the Network Traffic Analyzer players currently encountering in the Network Traffic Analyzer market?

Why region holds the largest share in the Network Traffic Analyzer market over the forecast period?

