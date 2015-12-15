Single Serve Coffee MakerMarket to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2017 – 2026

The growing popularity of single serve coffee makers is quite surprising considering the cost of such a habit. For many consumers though, the diverse array of choices, quality, and efficiency offered by single serve coffee makers spurs demand in the single serve coffee makers market. The National Coffee Association estimates that 70% of Americans are aware of single serve coffee makers with a third of them using the makers in 2017. This Market Study, in its upcoming report titled ‘Single Serve Coffee Makers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2026)’ has undertaken an in-depth study of the single serve coffee maker market. The single serve coffee maker market has been thoroughly assessed with the historical four-year study period being compared and contrasted with the forecast period to present all possible insights to readers.

The single serve coffee maker market begins with a concise yet comprehensive executive summary. The summary comprises all the information a reader pressed for time may deem necessary in an easy-to-understand and logical format. The executive summary is followed by an introduction consisting of a thorough definition coupled with the taxonomy on the basis of which the global single serve coffee maker market has been analyzed.

Single Serve Coffee Maker Market taxonomy

Region North America Latin America APEJ Japan Europe MEA

Brew Size 8 oz. 10 oz. 12 oz. More than 12 oz.

Sales Channel E-Commerce Boutiques Others

The report has used key metrics such as absolute dollar opportunity, CAGR, and Y-o-Y growth rates to allow readers to gauge all the qualitative and quantitative aspects pertaining to the single serve coffee maker market. The report has an exhaustive assessment of the relationship between different nodes of the value chain and has focused on the existing cost structure within the single serve coffee maker market. Raw material source analysis, pricing analysis, and a distributor list are all included in this informative section of the single serve coffee maker market report. The presence of market participants in terms of a regional intensity map concludes this portion of the single serve coffee maker market report.

The single serve coffee maker market has been assessed on the basis of sales channel, brew size, and region. Every segment has a dedicated report section that highlights regional market share and revenue statistics. For key stakeholders seeking to target only a particular sales channel or brew size, this chapter of the single serve coffee maker market report can prove vital. The single serve coffee maker market report has given an adequate emphasis on both developed and emerging economies with the former being North America, Europe, and Japan, and the latter APEJ, MEA, and Latin America. Revenue for the most important countries in every region are mentioned in this section. Companies that aim to target fast-growing economies with the maximum future potential are advised to refer to this section of the single serve coffee maker market report.

A competition analysis is imperative in the single serve coffee maker market and the competition landscape serves this objective. A broad company overview, financials, recent developments, and long and short-term strategies adopted are par for the course. It is highly recommended to refer to the competition SWOT analysis as it can help both incumbents as well as new entrants in the single serve coffee maker market devise their investment plans with a reasonable degree of confidence.

