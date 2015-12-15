Gas MasksMarket to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2016-2026

The analysts of XploreMR have adopted a systematic research approach while examining the global gas masks market in a recently published report titled “Gas Masks Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2026.”The expert team of researchers have used in-depth secondary research to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. XploreMR has conducted interviews with industry experts, players, distributors and retailers.

The analysts have noticed that the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow rapidly due to rapid industrialization in the region. Among all the regions, Latin America and Middle East regions are anticipated to hold small market share but are expected to grow moderately in the global gas masks market. After a detailed study of the global gas masks market, the analysts have further observed that Europe is the largest market in terms of revenue share.

The report covers the developmental strategy and product innovation adopted by key players and highlights the vertical market approach. The analysts have further observed that acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are key strategies adopted by various manufacturers to increase customer base in different geographies in the global gas masks market.

Report Structure

This comprehensive report covers the growth rate projections and forecast factors of the global gas masks market. The report consists of the market introduction that includes market definition and taxonomy. The report also presents the overall market approach and underlines factors influencing the growth of the global gas masks market along with a detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and regulations.

Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends has been included to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. Inflation rate has not been considered to arrive at market revenue at subsequent levels of market segmentation. The prices of gas masks have been tracked at the manufacturer level after conversion through trade websites and based on primary interviews.

Growth in the industrial sector, defense and equipment, per capita income, purchasing power parity, GDP growth, health and safety products, oil and gas industry growth have been closely referred to arrive at the market forecast. Market splits have been deduced from surveys and primary research. At the end of the report, XploreMR provides key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the global gas masks market to emerge sustainably profitable.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Dust Mask Air Purifying Respirators Powered Air Purifying Respirators Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Emergency Escape Hood

By Application Oil and Gas Fire Services Healthcare Military, Defense and Aerospace Mining Industrial Sector Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue of the global gas masks market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. The outcome is then triangulated on the basis of analysis based on supply and demand sides. The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global gas masks market. As previously highlighted, the market for global gas masks is split into various categories.

All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global gas masks market.

