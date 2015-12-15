Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) are included:

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the fire protection systems business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the stringent safety regulations by government institutions for the installation of fire protection systems. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the fire protection systems market on the basis of regions. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The fire protection systems market was segmented on the basis of oil & gas operational sectors (upstream, midstream, and downstream). These operational sectors are further divided into onshore and offshore applications for fire protection systems. The onshore upstream operational sector comprises onshore drilling rigs, whereas offshore upstream operational sector includes offshore platforms, drill ships, and offshore oil rigs. The onshore midstream operational sector includes accommodation areas and pipelines, while offshore midstream operational sector includes FPSO, LNG carriers, and offshore support and supply vessels. The downstream operational sector has been sub-segmented into four applications: production vessels, production platforms, refineries, and petrochemicals. The fire protection systems market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the fire protection systems market.

Key players in the fire protection systems market include 3M, Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Ltd., Consilium AB Publ., Danfoss Semco A/S, Deluge Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Emerson Electric Co. (Net Safety Monitoring Inc., Spectrex Inc.), Fike Corporation, Fire Protection Engineering A/S, Gielle Srl, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls plc, KEVTA Fire Systems, Inc., Knowsley SK Limited, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, MSA Safety Incorporated, Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc., Semco Maritime A/S, Siemens AG, SK Fire Safety Group B.V., Trelleborg AB, Tyco International Ltd. (Oldham SAS, Water Mist Engineering AS), Ultra Fog AB, Unisafe Fire Protection Specialists LLC, United Technologies Corporation (Autronica Fire & Security A/S, Detector Electronics Corporation (Det-Tronics), Marioff Corporation Oy), and Wilhelmsen Ships Service. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: North America

North America Upstream Sector Offshore Segment Offshore Platforms Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Drill Ships Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Offshore Oil Rigs Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Onshore Segment Onshore Drilling Rigs Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems

North America Midstream Sector Offshore Segment Floating Production Storage Offloading Vessels (FPSO) Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems LNG Carriers Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Offshore Support and Supply Vessels Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Onshore Segment Accommodation Areas Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Pipelines Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems

North America Downstream Sector Production Vessels Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Production Platforms Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Refineries Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Petrochemicals Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems



Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Europe

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Middle East and Africa

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Asia Pacific

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: South and Central America

