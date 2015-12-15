Tilapia Market Projected to Grow at Steady Rate through 2019 – 2029

Global Tilapia Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Tilapia market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Tilapia market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Tilapia market report covers the key segments,

Market Participants

The market participants in the global tilapia market identified across the value chain include Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt. Ltd., Baiyang Aquatic Group, Guangdong Gourmet Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co., Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia, North Atlantic Fish Co. Inc., Beihai Evergreen Aquatic Product Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Mazzetta Company LLC., Netuno Internacional SA. among the other tilapia manufacturers.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Tilapia Market

Primary demand for Tilapia in the global market is from China, Taiwan and American countries due to its wide application in food and pharmaceutical industry. Tilapia concurrently moved into the unceremonious dining restaurant chains and the supermarkets and club stores. Roughly all the small and medium dining chains in the USA now feature tilapia food on their menus. Tilapia is cut into thin strips, deep fried and are served as appetizers with slices of onion and cut lime in Indonesia. This rising popularity of tilapia is expected boost the market growth of the tilapia market across the globe.

Tilapia skin when treated with salt releases Gelatin can be used to make medicines. Tilapia skin have been used to make variety of leather goods, clothes and accessories. Tilapia can be used in the creation of flower ornaments made from dried and colored scale. The increasing use of tilapia in pharmaceutical and fashion industry is expected growth market demand for tilapia across the globe. Frozen whole fish mostly produced by Taiwan for export purposes. Fresh fillets preferred by USA for their retail and restaurant markets. Africa is expected consolidate the Tilapia market and demand in Asia and Latin America is expected to raise over the forecasted period.

Tilapia market players – Player 1, Player 2, Player 3, and Player 4, among others represent the global Tilapia market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Tilapia market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Tilapia market report.

