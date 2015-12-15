Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2018 – 2028

Report Synopsis

This report by XploreMR offers a 10 year forecast for the globaltalent acquisition & staffing technology and services market. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and MEA that influence the current nature and future status of the talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This report provides detailed analysis of talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market and offers insights on the various factors like the growing popularity of smart innovations that will fuel the globaltalent acquisition & staffing technology and services market, across key industry verticals. The report includes an extensive analysis of the industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. This market study provides a comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

The talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in cloud-based platforms to hire the best talent for the organisation and growing impact of social media technology on the recruitment industry.

The global talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market is categorised on the basis of category type, industry type and platform. All segments are thoroughly analysed to understand segmental contribution to market growth. The report also provides a detailed analysis covering key trends and market opportunities.

Market Segmentation

By Category Type

Marketing Advertising

Job Posting

Employer Branding

Recruitment Marketing

Technologies

Integrated ATS

Standalone ATS

Point Solution & Sourcing Tools

Services

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Contingent Staffing Services

Background Screening Services

Other Search Services

By Industry Type

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Energy

Retail

Transportation

Others

By Platform Type

Internal Referrals

Other Internet Platforms

Social Platforms

The report further presents a detailed analysis of the global talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market across various countries in each of the assessed regions. It provides a market outlook for 2018 – 2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market, including latest technological developments as well as top offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the global market, as well as analyses drivers that are influencing this market in each region. Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, SEA & Other of APAC, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and MEA.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the talent acquisition & staffing technology and services supply chain and the potential players for the same. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent market developments.

Research Methodology

This study leverages in-depth secondary research to determine the overall size of the global talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market along with top industry players and key regions. For collection of relevant market data and insights, our expert analysts have interacted with several key players and stakeholders in the global talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market. This data has then been validated using advanced tools to extract useful insights about the global talent acquisition & staffing technology and services market.

