Corn Germ Meal Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2018 – 2028

The Corn Germ Meal market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the Corn Germ Meal market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Key Players

Some of the major key players of the Corn germ meal Feed includes Archer Daniels Midland, Meihua Group, Nestlé S.A, Paramesu Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Bob's Red Mill, Organika, Wilmar International Ltd., AB Agri, Tate & Lyle, etc. More feed processors and farmers are showing a keen interest in the Corn germ meal feed as the demand is expanding every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing preference for high-quality dairy products has fuelled growth of the agro & animal feed industry. Unlike the filler substitutes, corn germ meal has emerging demands among the feed processors as a protein-rich feed ingredient. Due to increased demand on the meat along with the food processing industries, there is a strong demand being developed for the corn germ meal over the years. As there is an increased investment in the poultry and livestock sectors in the recent years, it is anticipated that there would be a greater opportunity and assured higher returns for the investors in the Corn germ meal market.

Global Corn Germ Meal Market: Regional Outlook:

The corn germ meal is available in adequate quantity all over the world as an animal feed ingredient and as a fertilizer. Corn germ meal is predominantly produced & processed in Latin America, particularly in Brazil due to huge availability of wild corn and more presence of more feed mills. In the Asia Pacific, the abundance of corn and corn processing has given rise to the high availability of corn germ meal. Demand for the Corn germ meal in North America is increasing due to wider application in agriculture as a cost-efficient fertilizer. The region of Middle and Africa is expected to grow positively at higher growth rate due to increasing consumption of meat products and growing livestock. In Europe, the import of corn germ meal has been reduced and production has germinated recently. Bound to these factors, the growth of the global Corn germ meal market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

