Logistics Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2028

Analysis of the Global Logistics Market

The presented global Logistics market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Logistics market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Logistics market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Logistics market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Logistics market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Logistics market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Logistics market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Logistics market into different market segments such as:

Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.

The logistics market is segmented as below:

Logistics market

By Type of Transport

Road

Waterways

Rail

Air

By Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Military

Oil and Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)

By Customer Type

B2C

B2B

By Logistics Model

First Party Logistics

Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Fourth Party Logistics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Logistics market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Logistics market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

