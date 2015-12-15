Logistics Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2028
Analysis of the Global Logistics Market
The presented global Logistics market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Logistics market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Logistics market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Logistics market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Logistics market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Logistics market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Logistics market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Logistics market into different market segments such as:
Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.
The logistics market is segmented as below:
Logistics market
By Type of Transport
- Road
- Waterways
- Rail
- Air
By Application
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Military
- Oil and Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)
By Customer Type
- B2C
- B2B
By Logistics Model
- First Party Logistics
- Second Party Logistics
- Third Party Logistics
- Fourth Party Logistics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Logistics market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Logistics market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
