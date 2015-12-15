Functional Apparel Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022
Assessment of the Global Functional Apparel Market
The recent study on the Functional Apparel market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Functional Apparel market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Functional Apparel market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Functional Apparel market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Functional Apparel market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Functional Apparel market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Functional Apparel market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Functional Apparel market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Functional Apparel across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.
The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Sportswear
- Outdoor Clothing
- Innerwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Footwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Socks
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Swimwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Conventional Fabric
- Polypropylene
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Wool
- Polyester
- Specialty Fabric
- Neoprene
- Spandex
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Water Resistant
- Anti-microbial
- Wicking
- Stain Resistant
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography
- North America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Brazil
- Peru
- Rest of South America
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Functional Apparel market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Functional Apparel market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Functional Apparel market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Functional Apparel market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Functional Apparel market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Functional Apparel market establish their foothold in the current Functional Apparel market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Functional Apparel market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Functional Apparel market solidify their position in the Functional Apparel market?
