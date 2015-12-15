Functional Apparel Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022

Assessment of the Global Functional Apparel Market

The recent study on the Functional Apparel market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Functional Apparel market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Functional Apparel market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Functional Apparel market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Functional Apparel market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Functional Apparel market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Functional Apparel market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Functional Apparel market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Functional Apparel across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.

The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Non-Athletic

Swimwear Athletic Non-Athletic



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric

Conventional Fabric Polypropylene Cotton Bamboo Wool Polyester

Specialty Fabric Neoprene Spandex

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Water Resistant

Anti-microbial

Wicking

Stain Resistant

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography

North America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

China Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

India Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Japan Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Australia Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Middle East & Africa Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Brazil Peru Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Functional Apparel market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Functional Apparel market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Functional Apparel market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Functional Apparel market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Functional Apparel market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Functional Apparel market establish their foothold in the current Functional Apparel market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Functional Apparel market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Functional Apparel market solidify their position in the Functional Apparel market?

