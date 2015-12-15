Fosfomycin Calcium Market value projected to expand by 2015 – 2023

“

Global Fosfomycin Calcium Market: Drivers and Restraints

Several studies such as clinical trials and case reports that incorporate data for patients of all ages, ranging from children to elderly populace suffering from disorders such as cystitis, pyelonephritis, gastrointestinal infections, and UTIs have revealed the efficiency of fosfomycin calcium. It has also been found to be useful in treating infections caused by several multidrug-resistant bacteria including penicillin-resistant pneumococci, vancomycin-resistant enterococci, and methicillin-resistant S.aureus. Tobramycin is used in combination with fosfomycin calcium in the treatment of lung infections in patients suffering from cystic fibrosis.

Moreover, when 28 patients with chronic sinusitis were administered with fosfomycin calcium as a nebulized treatment, it led to reduction of symptoms in 22 of them. Fosfomycin calcium can also be a viable alternative replacing fluoroquinolones in the treatment of chronic bacterial prostatitis, finds a small study that was presented at Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy held in San Diego during 2015.

In this study conducted by Ilias Karaiskos, MD, from the Hygeia General Hospital in Greece, a daily dosage of 3gms for a week, and then 3gms per 48 hours for a 6 week period was given orally to 20 patients. 85% of these patients, displayed signs of improved or resolved infection. The positive results of such research projects could pave the way for further expansion of the market in the future.

However, side effects such as nausea, dizziness, and gastrointestinal disturbances incurred by fosfomycin calcium-drugs might inhibit the growth of the global market for fosfomycin calcium. Nonetheless, the expansion of the market is assured by the ceaseless efforts of the market players who are attempting to explore the emerging markets.

Global Fosfomycin Calcium Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, being the fastest growing region, promises considerable growth opportunities. India and China, exhibiting high demand for fosfomycin calcium are expected emerge as the key contributors to revenue generated by the Asia Pacific market. Countries such as Brazil, Germany, Japan, South Africa, France, and Spain have been using fosfomycin calcium on a large scale. North American region is also likely to register significant growth, thanks to the adoption of fosfomycin calcium in the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (UTI). Europe has also been displaying increasing demand for fosfomycin calcium, which is sold for oral use under different brand names.

Companies mentioned in the research report

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., Ercros S.A., AdvaCare Pharma, China Sinopharm International Shanghai Co., Ltd., Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., SINTOFARM FARMACEUTICI S.p.A., and Mingshui Fukang Chemical Co., Ltd. are some of the major companies operating in the global market for fosfomycin calcium.

