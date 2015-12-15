Gas Detection Equipment Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects
The global Gas Detection Equipment market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Gas Detection Equipment market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Gas Detection Equipment market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Gas Detection Equipment across various industries.
The Gas Detection Equipment market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
companies profiled in the global gas detection equipment market include Riken Keiki Co., Ltd, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Incorporated, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., RAE Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ESP Safety Inc., Sensor Electronics, Trolex Ltd, Tyco International, Airtest Technologies and others.
The global gas detection equipment market is segmented as below:
Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Product Type
- Fixed Systems
- Portable Systems
Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Gas Type
- Oxygen
- Flammable
- Toxic
Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Technology
- Single Gas Detection
- Multi Gas Detection
Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Industry Vertical
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals
- Mining
- Water Treatment
- Emergency Services
- Semiconductors
- Building Automation and Construction
- Food and Beverages Power
- Generation/Utilities
- Others
Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
