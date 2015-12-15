Masking Films Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2018 – 2028

“

market segments and produce films for varied applications. Sealing, bundling, labeling and attaching are the prominent applications of masking films.

Masking Films Market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation, during past couple of decades, driven by evolving consumer level and design level trends. Significant improvements have been made in the way products are packaged. Several factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global masking films market. Very high-temperature resistance, easy and clean removal, instant adhesion at touch are some of the prominent factors driving the growth of the global masking films market. With the rise in demand of masking films, manufacturers have been actively innovating their products. This is expected to increase competition and facilitate growth. Despite the positive factors there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the sales of masking films. Rise in use of nanotechnology in place of masking films has witnessed growth in Research & Development on new technologies to produce advanced protective coatings. In comparison with the masking films these coatings provides anti-corrosion, anti-carbonation and anti-microbial protection coupled with enhanced durability. Overall the global outlook of masking films is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Masking Films Market: Segmentation

The global Masking Films market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of thickness, the market has been segmented as:

Up to 25 microns

25 microns- 50 microns

50 microns – 100 microns

100 microns – 150 microns

Above 150 microns

On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented as:

Automotive Industry

Construction and Interior

Paint Industry

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented as :

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Masking Films Market: Regional Outlook

The Western Europe region is expected to lead the global masking films market, both in terms of production and demand. The Germany masking films market is expected to be the key contributor of the growth of Western Europe masking films market. This is expected to closely follow the Asia Pacific region, which provides the lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global as well as regional masking films market. Emerging countries such as China and India is expected to create lucrative opportunity of the global masking films market. The North America region owing to large consumer retail industry is expected to witness moderate growth in the regional masking films market during the forecast period. The U.S will remain the largest marketplace of masking films, while Canada is expected to register notable growth during the forecast period. The APEJ and Latin America masking films market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The MEA masking films market is expected to register sluggish growth during the forecast period. Globally, the outlook of masking films is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Key Developments of Masking Films

In 2014, Nitto Denko Corp launched aircraft anti-corrosion and moisture barrier materials for masking tapes and films to be used in aircraft related products.

In July 2016, Chargeurs Protective Films acquired the entire capital of Main Tape, Inc., which is one of the leading manufacturers of plastic films for protection of temporary surfaces, from Nekoosa Holdings, Inc.

Masking Films Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the market are – Shurtape UK Ltd, Corydon Converting, Guangzhou Fuxin Plastic Co.,Ltd, Chargeurs S.A., Nitto Denko Corp and among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle east & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications. The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period. Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.



