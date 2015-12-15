Opioids Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2027

Analysis of the Global Opioids Market

The presented global Opioids market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Opioids market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Opioids market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Opioids market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Opioids market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Opioids market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Opioids market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Opioids market into different market segments such as:

segmented as follows:

Opioid market, by Product Type

Opioid market, by Application

Opioid market, by Region

The global opioids market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 34,888.0 Mn in 2015 and is anticipate to garner US$ 42,158.8 Mn revenue by 2021, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

By product, the global opioid market is segmented into morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine and methadone. The morphine and codeine segments collectively accounted for around 62% of the overall market in 2014.

By application, the global opioids market is segmented into analgesia, cough suppression and diarrhea suppression. The analgesia segment was valued at US$ 22,776.3 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 28,436.8 Mn by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

By geography, North America dominated the market with over 65% market share in 2014, followed by Europe. Opioids market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global opioids market are Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis Plc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Egalet. These companies are looking for maximum market share with the help of product launch in Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADF). Also, major players are focusing on Asia Pacific region especially in Australia owing to flexible regulation for opium cultivation.

Key features of this report

Drivers and restraints of the opioids market

Latest product innovations and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Opioids market estimates and forecasts

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Opioids market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Opioids market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

