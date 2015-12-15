Peracetic Acid Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Peracetic Acid Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027

Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Peracetic Acid market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In the Peracetic Acid market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2). Global Peracetic Acid market report on the basis of market players The report examines each Peracetic Acid market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Peracetic Acid market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the global peracetic acid market by segmenting it in terms of end-users. End-user segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global peracetic acid market. Key players profiled in the report include Kemira Oyj, Solvay S.A., Promox S.p.A., Evonik Industries, Ecolab Inc., Diversey, Inc., Thai Peroxide Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. and PeroxyChem LLC. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of peracetic acid for 2013, and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of peracetic acid is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on various key end-user segments of peracetic acid. Market size and forecast for each major end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen the secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global peracetic acid market as:

Peracetic Acid Market – End-user Analysis

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper Bleaching

Water Treatment

Medical

Agriculture

Others (Including Household, etc.)

Peracetic Acid Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (South America, Africa and the Middle East)

The Peracetic Acid market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Peracetic Acid market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Peracetic Acid market? Which market players currently dominate the global Peracetic Acid market? What is the consumption trend of the Peracetic Acid in region?

The Peracetic Acid market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Peracetic Acid in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Peracetic Acid market.

Scrutinized data of the Peracetic Acid on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Peracetic Acid market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Peracetic Acid market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Peracetic Acid Market Report

The global Peracetic Acid market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Peracetic Acid market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Peracetic Acid market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.