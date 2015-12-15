Position Sensor Market Projections Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Position Sensor Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Position Sensor market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Position Sensor market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Position Sensor market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), ams AG (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), MTS Systems Corporation (US) Renishaw plc. (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ,Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, Asia Pacific (APAC) is holding the largest market share for Position Sensor market due increasing demand from Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer electronics and automotive industries. It has been observed that APAC is owing to the increasing focus of the region toward the automotive, consumer electronics, and manufacturing industries. Moreover, America and Europe are the potential market for the consumer electronics, manufacturing and automotive sectors. Due to high demand of position sensors from these sectors will push growth of the position sensor market in America and Europe.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Position sensor Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Position Sensor Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of position sensor market

Recent industry trends and developments in position sensor market

Competitive landscape of position sensor market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

