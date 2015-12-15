Greenhouse Film Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026

The ‘Greenhouse Film Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The geographical reach of the Greenhouse Film market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

segmented as follows:

Greenhouse Film Market: By Thickness (Volume Kilo Tons and Tons, Revenue US$ Mn and Thousand; 2016-2025)

<100 microns

101 – 150 microns

>150 microns

Greenhouse Film Market: By Resin Type (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

LDPE

EVA/EBA

LLDPE

PVC

Others

Greenhouse Film Market: By Application (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamental

Fruits

Greenhouse Film Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Italy Poland France Netherlands Greece Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Colombia Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Israel Turkey Iran Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Takeaways

The greenhouse film market is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. The Middle East is generating considerable revenue as Israel and Iran are adopting greenhouse cultivations extensively.

For cultivation of vegetables, greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns (mainly thickness of 200 microns) are preferred. Cultivation of flowers requires greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns but less than 200 microns

Areas having high wind wave and temperature rely on greenhouse films with higher thickness

Globally, LDPE-based greenhouse films are the largely preferred by farmers

Fruits grown on trees cannot be cultivated in greenhouse. Only strawberries and muskmelons are cultivated in greenhouses as they are creepers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the greenhouse film market during the forecast period

