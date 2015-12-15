Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2014 – 2020

“

Global Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Overview

The key types of animal antimicrobials and antibiotics studied in the report include penicillins, fluoroquinolones, tetracyclines, aminocoumarin, fusidic acid, phenicols, sulfonamides, aminoglycosides, cephalosporins, bicyclomycin, and macrolides. Consumption statistics for these products are provided for end-use segment such as food-producing animals, and companion animals.

Some of the key factors contributing to the overall development of the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market include the rising demand for animal protein products and the rising trend of ownership of pet animals. Moreover, the rising incidences of epidemics of animal diseases, rising livestock population and favorable economic conditions of emerging markets like China, India, and Brazil, are also driving the market for animal antimicrobials and antibiotics.

However, certain factors such as the rising use of in-feed enzymes, strict regulatory policies, and augmented use of alternative medicines such as prebiotics are expected to impede growth of the overall animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market to a certain extent over the report’s forecast period.

Global Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Key Vendors

The report presents detailed business profiles of some of the key businesses operating in the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market, including Bioniche Animal Health, Fort Dodge Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Merck Animal Health, Virbac Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Merial, Phibro Animal Health Corp., and Novartis Animal Health.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The latest study on the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics market published by TMR offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented study elucidates the key indicators of market growth that includes a thorough analysis of the value chain, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of the global Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics market.

This Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2029.

“