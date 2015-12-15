GMO Crops and Seeds Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2028
The global GMO Crops and Seeds market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this GMO Crops and Seeds market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the GMO Crops and Seeds market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the GMO Crops and Seeds market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the GMO Crops and Seeds market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Bayer Crop Science
DowDupont
KWS SAAT SE
Land O Lakes
Monsanto
Sakata
Syngenta
Takii Seeds
Agreliant Genetics
Canterra Seeds
DLF
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Corn
Soyabean
Cotton
Alfalfa
Sugar
Beets
Zucchini
Papaya
Potato
Apple
Segment by Application
Direct Sales
Modern Trade
Convenience Store
E-Retailers
Each market player encompassed in the GMO Crops and Seeds market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the GMO Crops and Seeds market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
