Automation Testing Market Segmented by Product, Prime Producers, Geography Traits & Forecasts to 2027

Pune, Feb 10, 2020 – Automation testing involves two different types of testing, static and dynamic. Automated testing is essential to ensure quality during development cycles. Manual repetition of a test is often time-consuming, and automated software testing can significantly contribute to cost savings by reducing the time to run repetitive tests. Additionally, it can quickly execute thousands of different complex test cases run, offering broad coverage over manual tests. Fast-growing economies of the Asia-Pacific provide a positive outlook for the market players in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. IBM Corporation, 2. Capgemini SE, 3. Cigniti Technologies Ltd., 4. Codoid, 5. Keysight Technologies, 6. Micro Focus International plc, 7. Parasoft Corporation, 8. SmartBear Software, Inc., 9. ThinkSys Inc., 10. Tricentis GmbH

What is the Dynamics of Automation Testing Market?

The robust growth of the global automation testing market can be attributed to the high demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence among enterprises in quality assurance and testing. Moreover, an increasing need to provide seamless end-user experience is further propelling market growth. However, the prevalence of manual testing and high implementation cost associated with automation testing is likely to restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid consumption of mobile-based applications and developments in the IT sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the automation testing market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Automation Testing Market?



The “Global Automation Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automation testing market with detailed market segmentation by component, endpoint interface, industry vertical, and geography. The global automation testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automation testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?



The global automation testing market is segmented on the basis of component, endpoint interface, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as dynamic testing, static testing, and services. On the basis of the endpoint interface, the market is segmented as desktop, mobile, web, and embedded software. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Automation Testing Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automation testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automation testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

