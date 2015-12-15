Digital Asset Management to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Digital Asset Management Market

The recent study on the Digital Asset Management market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Digital Asset Management market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Digital Asset Management market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Digital Asset Management market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Digital Asset Management market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Digital Asset Management market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Digital Asset Management market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Digital Asset Management market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Digital Asset Management across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market: Segmentation

The global digital asset management market has been segmented by solutions, deployment model, application and geography. By solutions, the market has been categorized intoasset & metadata archiving, video management, web content management, creative tool integration and lifecycle & rights management among others. Furthermore, the market has been segregated by deployment model into enterprise, on premise and cloud deployment model among others. By application, the market has been segmented into marketing, sales, information technology and photography and graphic designing among others. Each of the segmented has been studies in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Data Asset Management Market: Scope of the Report

The global report of digital asset management market also includes the key trends expected to affect the demand and supply of the asset management systems in future. Moreover, the market attractiveness of the various types of solutions have been included in order understand the future opportunities of these segments. The global market of digital asset management has been tracked in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 where in 2016 has been considered as the base year of the study.

The report also includes a detailed company profile of the major players which includes the company overview, product segments, and financial performance over the last three years, SWOT analysis and the business strategies adopted by them. The key players profiled in this report include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Commvault (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Opentext Corporation (U.S.) and Canto, Inc. (U.S.).

The Global Digital Asset Management market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Solutions

Asset & Metadata Archiving

Video Management

Web Content Management

Creative Tool Integration

Lifecycle & Rights Management

Others

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Deployment Model

Enterprise

On-premise

Cloud

Others

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Application

Marketing

Sales

Information Technology

Photography & Graphic Designing

Others

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Digital Asset Management market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Digital Asset Management market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Digital Asset Management market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Digital Asset Management market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Digital Asset Management market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Digital Asset Management market establish their foothold in the current Digital Asset Management market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Digital Asset Management market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Digital Asset Management market solidify their position in the Digital Asset Management market?

