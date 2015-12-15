Pine nut Oil Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis 2017 – 2027

“

Market Segmentation:

The global pine nut oil market is segmented on the basis of application, packaging, distribution channel, and region. On the bases of application the pine nut oil is segmented as culinary and health supplement. Among these the culinary use of oil is expected to grow steadily as it is used in salads and other preparations to add flavor. Whereas the supplement market is driven by increasing consumer awareness and promotions on social media and hence is expected to show a relatively faster growth rate in terms of value over the forecast period. Based on packaging, the global pine nut oil market is segmented into two main segments; bottles, capsules. Though the use of pine nut oil is mainly by the bottles of different sizes but the capsules packs are expected to gain momentum and grab a significant share of pine nut oil market due its convenience in use as a dietary supplement.

Based on distribution channel, the global pine nut oil market is segmented as online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty food stores including health and natural food stores gourmet stores in USA. Pine nut oil in not used as a replacement for cooking oil due to its low smoke point, rather used as a flavor and a supplement. Thus it is not sold with other cooking oils but separate sometimes under food dressings, the distribution channel is set to develop and use sales through the Internet and select retail stores and thus it is expected to increase its revenue shares over the forecast period.

Pine nut oil Market Regional Outlook:

The raw pine nuts are harvested in the regions of Siberia, Eastern Russia and exported globally as a raw material or a finished product. A high amount of production in China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific’s market growth. The growing use of pine nut oil in European cuisine is expect to drive the European market’s growth. North America imports most its pine nut and the consumption is expected to grow in the forested period. This is attributed to the health and nutritional benefits and spiking demand of nutritional supplements derived from natural products. The pine nut oil market is regionally segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East Japan and Africa.

Pine nut Oil Market Drivers and Trends:

The wide applications of pine nut oil presents a great opportunity, the rise in demand is majorly driven by the health benefits it has to offer. Pine nut oils uniqueness in its flavor, providing a nutty taste for salad dressing is expected to drive the market of pine nut oil. The oil is available as a natural supplement and thus is a key attraction for health conscious consumers. Apart from culinary and supplement, pine nut oil finds its use in cosmetics oils. It also has numerous uses in wood finishing, paint base for paintings etc., together these factors are expected to synergies the market growth of pine nut oil in the forecast period.

Pine nut Oil Market Key Players:

Pine nut oil is a steadily growing market. Some of the key players in the global Pine nut oil market includes; Siberian Tiger Naturals, Inc, Credé Natural Oils, Wellness Resources, Inc, Podor oils, Hemani Herbal LLC, Pariani oils, Siberian Treasure, The Other Option and Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

