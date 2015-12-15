Flexible Plastic Packaging Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2025

The global Flexible Plastic Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flexible Plastic Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flexible Plastic Packaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

On the basis of product type, the global market for flexible plastic packaging is segmented into pouches, bags & sacks, tubes, sleeve labels, and films & wraps. On the basis of packaging type, the global flexible plastic packaging market is segmented on the basis of VSP (vacuum skin packaging), MAP (modified atmospheric packaging), and general barrier. On the basis of end-use, the global flexible plastic packaging market is segmented on the basis of food, beverages, personal care, homecare, pharmaceuticals, industrial packaging, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the flexible plastic packaging market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018â2028. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional flexible plastic packaging market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional flexible plastic packaging market for 2018â2028.

To ascertain the flexible plastic packaging market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of the flexible plastic packaging market and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the flexible plastic packaging market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current flexible plastic packaging market, which forms the basis of how the flexible plastic packaging market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the flexible plastic packaging market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope. Additionally, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the flexible plastic packaging market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the flexible plastic packaging market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global flexible plastic packaging market have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segmentâs relative contributions to the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the flexible plastic packaging market. Another key feature of the global flexible plastic packaging market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the global flexible plastic packaging market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption, Future Market Insights has developed the âAttractiveness Index.â The resulting index should help providers identify real flexible plastic packaging market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the âdashboard viewâ of companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the flexible plastic packaging market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a flexible plastic packaging market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the flexible plastic packaging marketplace.

Key players operating in the global flexible plastic packaging market include Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AR Packaging Group AB, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc, CCL Industries Inc., Uflex Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Rengo Co. Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Epac LLC, Emerald Packaging Inc., Glenroy, Inc., Schur Flexibles Group, ProAmpac LLC, Goglio Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., BBC Cellpack Packaging, Bryce Corporation, Printpack, Inc., Parkside Flexibles (Europe) Limited, Lindopharm GmbH, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, American Packaging Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., and Interflex Group Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the Flexible Plastic Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flexible Plastic Packaging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Flexible Plastic Packaging market report?

A critical study of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Flexible Plastic Packaging market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Flexible Plastic Packaging landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.



