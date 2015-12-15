Narcotics Scanners Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028
The global Narcotics Scanners market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Narcotics Scanners market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Narcotics Scanners market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Narcotics Scanners market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Argos Security
Safran SA
Smiths Group
OSI Systems, Inc
FLIR Systems, Inc
L-3 Communications
Aventura Technologies, Inc
LaserShield Systems, Inc
Klipper Enterprises
KeTech Group
Chemring Group Plc
Matrix Security, Inc
CDex Inc
Bruker Corporation
Teknicom Solutions
Mistral Solutions
Jamal Jaroudi Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Table-top
Handheld
Segment by Application
Airport
Customs
Train Station
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Narcotics Scanners market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
