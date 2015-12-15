Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

In this report, the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of application, the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Residential segment accounted for 38.6% share in 2017 in the global refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market.

On the basis of refrigeration, the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market is segmented into R290, R404A, R410A, R744, R134A, R407C and others. Others refrigerant segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period in the global refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market.

On the basis of end-use, the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market is segmented into refrigeration and air conditioning. Refrigeration segment is expected to dominate the overall refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market.

China is expected to remain the dominant regional market over the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Japan, South East Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The China Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market accounted for a value share of 43.6% in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance in the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market over the forecast period. The China Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028 and the Eastern Europe Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market is projected to expand at a relatively low growth rate, in terms of both value and volume, over the forecast period. Sales of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors in India is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 451.2 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

Leading market players dominating the global refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market

Some of the leading market players in the global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors market include Emerson Electric Co., The Danfoss Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GEA Group AG, BITZER SE, Frascold S.p.A., Fusheng Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., HUAYI COMPRESSOR CO., LTD., MAYEKAWA MFG.CO.,LTD., Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group, Nidec Corporation, Officine Mario Dorin S.p.a., and Tecumseh Products Company LLC. Key manufacturers of the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors are involved in the long-term supply contracts with the consumer appliances manufacturers to gain market share.

