X-Band Radar Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2026
X-Band Radar Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
Global X-Band Radar Market by Companies:
Key Segments Covered
By Type
Mobile X-band Radar
Sea-Based X-band Radar
By System Component
Command and Control System
Communication System
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
APAC Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN
ANZ
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Japan
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Nordic
Benelux
Rest of Western Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Companies
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
Saab Group
Japan Radio Company Limited
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
Terma A/S
Detect Inc.
Reutech Radar Systems (RRS)
ProSensing, Inc.
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
