Military Truck Market Trends Analysis 2019 – 2027

Key Trends and Drivers

The global military truck market is set to witness growth owing to factors that are paving the way for future. Some of these are outlined below. To provide a comprehensive understanding, a market report is ready to be launched soon.

With countries trying to ramp-up efforts to secure borders, safeguarding against illegal entry of both people and contraband. Thus there is a demand for state of the art military trucks to be used in patrolling of both maritime and land borders. Additionally, countries in Europe and North America also experience porous borders and as these economies struggle in maintaining high growth figures in the economy, they want better controls on their borders.

Military conflicts mark the century. Be it Syrian Civil War, Afghanistan’s foreign military support or border scuffles of India and Pakistan, there is always some conflict marking some part of the world. And, as a result there is a growing need of military equipment, weaponry and vehicles to beef up military strength. And, it doesn’t end here. Because, when one country invests in military strength, the neighbours do too. And, this leads to demand for arms, ammunition and everything in between. Thus, it won’t be wrong to say that this will contribute to growth of global military trucks market over the forecast period.

Global Military Truck Market: Geographical Analysis

Owing to border disputes and numerous diplomatic squabbles, North America is set to dominate the market for military trucks. Demand for military trucks and armored trucks is quite high, especially from the United States and Mexico. Besides, now, Canadian government is also directing its energies to improving military prowess and is thus investing heavily in related to equipment, vehicles and weaponry. In 2016, the country awarded Mark Defence a USD 834 million project, wanting 1587 trucks with service support for a set period of 5 years.

