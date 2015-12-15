RFID Pallet Wrappers Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

PMR’s report on global RFID Pallet Wrappers market

The global market of RFID Pallet Wrappers is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The RFID Pallet Wrappers market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the RFID Pallet Wrappers market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The RFID Pallet Wrappers market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

some of the major companies that use RFID pallet wrappers for improvement of business process and overall supply chain operation. Enabling such infrastructure that is fully equipped with RFID pallet wrappers requires relatively higher investment as compared to traditional method of pallet wrapping which is a challenging factor to the growth of RFID pallet wrappers market.

Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market: Segmentation

Based on RFID: Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market is segmented into

Ultra-High Frequency

High frequency and Near Field Communication

Low Frequency

Dual Frequency (NFC & UFH)

Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global RFID pallet wrappers market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the major share in the RFID pallet wrapper market due to rising demand for packaging in manufacturing and food & beverage industry. The market in APAC and Latin America is expected to be the prominent contributor to the growth of RFID pallet wrapper market owing to the proliferation of manufacturing industries in the region. The regions in Europe is anticipated to grow at moderate CAGR; this is due to the restrained manufacturing operation in the Western and Eastern Europe. The strong development in the region of MEA for pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and food & beverage industry is anticipated to attract demand for RFID pallet wrappers over the forecast period.

Global RFID Pallet Wrappers Market Players

Few of the prominent players in the global RFID pallet wrappers market are as follows

REO-PACK

Kalamazoo Packaging Systems

Pallet Wrapz, Inc.

AIDA Centre, S.L.

Lantech, Inc

EAgile Inc.

SATO America, LLC.

