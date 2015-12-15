Now Available – Worldwide Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market Report 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market

The presented global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market into different market segments such as:

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Rapid growth in the construction activities especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for flooring and adhesive & sealant applications of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Furthermore, rapid urbanization in these high GDP nations is instilling a demand for infrastructure, building and construction projects. In North America and Europe the rising awareness and health consciousness has concluded in a shift towards biobased alternatives to phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalates (BBP). In Europe, benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is being gradually phased out with only two manufactures producing it at present. This move is in accordance with the strict regulations introduced by REACH against toxic products such as phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). In North America, Canada has banned the use of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) in children toys and child care products while in the U.S. it has been listed as a developmental toxicant in 2005 by Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) based in California.

Some of the players in the benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) market include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Company), Ferro Corporation and Hallstar Company among others.

