Leak Test Equipment Market – Analysis on Current Trends 2026

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as Uson, L.P., Vacuum Instruments Corporation, LLC, CETA TESTSYSTEME GmbH, ATEQ Corp., InterTech Development Company, LACO Technologies, and INFICON. These are some of the well-established players innovating novel leak test equipment and methods. For instance, in December 2017, LACO Technologies developed a novel “Force Decay” leak test method in order to detect leaks in sealed packaging products. The company designed a test chamber in order to check internal pressure on the package. If the package has a large leak, it is expected to deflate rapidly and for the smaller leaks, it is likely to deflate slowly. Further, In November 2017, Uson, L.P. announced the launch of a novel industrial-grade 628, a disparity pressure decay leak tester. The new leak tester combines the registered disparity pressure measurement technology in a compressed industrial form factor to help users identify defects in the product before the fabrication process.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Component

Hardware Detectors Sensors Accessories Others

Software

Services Calibration Training Repair/Maintenance Rental Others



Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

Portable

Fixed

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by End-use Industry

HVAC/R

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Industrial

Others

Global Leak Test Equipment market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



