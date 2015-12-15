Magnesium Metal Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2025

The global Magnesium Metal market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Magnesium Metal market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Magnesium Metal market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Magnesium Metal market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Magnesium Metal market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Aluminium Alloys

Die-Casting

Desulphurization

Metal Reduction

Others

Regionally, magnesium market is segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, analysis by application and by region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global magnesium market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various application and region/country, the report also provide absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints and key trends in magnesium market. The sections that follow include global market analysis, by application and further by regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and the forecast made for 2017 – 2026.

To calculate market size, the report considers average price of magnesium across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume of global magnesium market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different analysis considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of regional markets. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

The final section of the global magnesium market report provides profiles of the key industry players in order to evaluate their strategies and recent developments. Moreover, this section of the report also includes a dashboard view of key companies operating in global magnesium market. Some of the market players featured in the section include – Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.;Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co., Ltd.; US Magnesium LLC.; Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.; POSCO; RIMA Group; Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO; Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium Co., Ltd.;Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co., Ltd.

Key Regions/ Country Covered