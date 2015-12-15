Banking as a Digital Platform Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Banking as a Digital Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, D3 Banking Technology, Alkami, Q2 eBanking, Finastra, SAP, Temenos, FIS Global, Fiserv, Oracle, Innofis, Mobilearth
This study considers the Banking as a Digital Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
PC
Mobile
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Banking as a Digital Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Banking as a Digital Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Banking as a Digital Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Banking as a Digital Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Banking as a Digital Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Banking as a Digital Platform by Players
4 Banking as a Digital Platform by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Urban FT
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Urban FT Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Urban FT News
11.2 Kony
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 Kony Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Kony News
11.3 Backbase
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Backbase Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Backbase News
11.4 Technisys
