Sorbitan Esters Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2026

The global Sorbitan Esters market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sorbitan Esters market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Sorbitan Esters market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sorbitan Esters market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sorbitan Esters market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Some of the key players analyzed in the sorbitan esters market report include Danisco, Merck KGaA, Oleon N.V., Ivanhoe industries, Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Union Derivan, S.A., Sabo S.p.A., SEPPIC, Ethox Chemicals, LLC, Mosselman s.a., Lonza AG, Penta Manufacturing Company, Lasenor Emul, S.L., etc. Other small- and medium-sized international and domestic players in the sorbitan esters market were also analyzed.

For estimation of the market size of sorbitan esters, raw material production such as sorbitol in various regions/countries was taken into account. Production quantity and trade data of sorbitan esters were considered to estimate the overall consumption of sorbitan esters in the market. To cross-reference the estimates of overall supply, the consumption of sorbitan esters by various end-use industries was taken into consideration.

Regional production as well as the consumption of sorbitan esters was considered for market sizing. This was cross-validated with the market share of sorbitan esters within the overall sorbitol market. The prices of sorbitan esters have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for sorbitan esters.

Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to 'FMI' is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with FMIâs reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information.

Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the sorbitan esters market.

Global Sorbitan Esters Market: Segmentation

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

Semisolid/Paste

By Product Type:

Sorbitan Tristearate

Sorbitan Monostearate

Sorbitan Monooleate

Sorbitan Trioleate

Sorbitan Monopalmitate

Sorbitan Monolaurate

Sorbitan Sesquioleate

By End Use:

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Facial Care

Body Care

Food and Beverage Processing

Confectionery

Bakery

Oils and Fats

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Soups, Sauces, and Gravies

Pharmaceuticals

Lubricants and Waxes

Animal Nutrition and Pet Food

Industrial (Polymers, Specialty Chemicals, Agrochemicals, etc.)

Textiles

By Grade:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Each market player encompassed in the Sorbitan Esters market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sorbitan Esters market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

