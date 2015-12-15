Foodservice Packaging Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2027

In 2029, the Foodservice Packaging market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Foodservice Packaging market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Foodservice Packaging market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Foodservice Packaging market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Foodservice Packaging market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Foodservice Packaging market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Foodservice Packaging market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

market segmentation, each segment is analysed and presented in detail in the report. It also gives an assessment in light of the market condition, and moreover presents a value chain analysis of the products and applications in concern. A year to year progression of the market has likewise been offered in the report for the reader to be predominantly aware of the altering scenario of the market.

Foodservice Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Plates

Paper Up to 7 inch 7 to 14 inch Above 14 inch

Plastic Up to 7 inch 7 to 14 inch Above 14 inch

Molded Fiber Up to 7 inch 7 to 14 inch Above 14 inch

Aluminum Up to 7 inch 7 to 14 inch Above 14 inch



Trays

Aluminum

Paperboard

Molded Fiber

Plastic

Cups

Paper Up to 8 Ounce 8 to 16 Ounce Above 16 Ounce

Plastic Up to 8 Ounce 8 to 16 Ounce Above 16 Ounce

Paper + Plastic Up to 8 Ounce 8 to 16 Ounce Above 16 Ounce

Bowls Aluminum Paperboard Molded Fiber Plastic

Pizza Boxes Corrugated Paperboard Clay Coated Cardboard

Straws

Single Serve Portion Packs Paper Plastic

Clamshells Paperboard Plastic

Lids for Cups Plastic Paper +Plastic

Stirrers

Cutlery (Knives, Forks, Spoons) Plastic Wood



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

By Base Material

Aluminum

Paperboard

Molded Fibers

Plastic Polystyrene Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Poly Lactic Acid



By Fabrication Process

Thermoforming

Die-Cutting

Injection Molding

By End Use Industry

Food Service Outlets

Institutional Food Services

Online Food Ordering

Foodservice Packaging Market: Research Methodology

The report is the end result of the careful and extensive research work of the market analysts employing reliable sources. The information introduced has been studied carefully by industry experts. The data that has been presented here has been assembled from various tried and tested sources. The figures have also been checked by the analysts and can be used to settle on key decisions and to formulate strategies. The researchers have also used Porters Five Forces analysis for further analysis and study of the market.

Foodservice Packaging Market: Competitive Scenario

The market study conveys a structural outlook on the engaged scene of the overall foodservice packaging market. It features the competition predominant among the present vendors in the market and also puts weight on the future circumstances of the market. The profile of the players is based on a SWOT examination sought down by company angle, product portfolio, strategies, finance related information, and year-to-year projections. The organisations have been explored minutely covering their key developments, innovations as well as mergers and acquisitions and agreements with other prominent establishments.

Research Methodology of Foodservice Packaging Market Report

The global Foodservice Packaging market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Foodservice Packaging market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Foodservice Packaging market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.