Parcel Sortation Systems market is estimated to reach US$ 3.09 Billion by 2027

Latest market study on “Parcel Sortation Systems Market to 2027 by Type (Linear Parcel Sortation System and Loop Parcel Sortation System) and End User (Logistics, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Post & Parcel, Airport, Pharmaceutical, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is estimated to reach US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The parcel sortation system industry has changed considerably over the past few years with technological development. Automation technology has positively impacted every end-user industry and the adoption of different automated technologies are consistently growing in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturing industry is one of the early adopters of automated technologies, which is majorly attributed to the increasing labor cost and ageing population. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the surging customer demands. Parcel sortation system is an integral part of any warehousing and distribution centers which reduces the manual tasks of shipping and checking orders in a fulfillment operation. The ecosystem for Parcel Sortation System, involves the component providers, system integrators, consultants, and end-user of these systems.

Parcel Sortation Systems Market – Company Profiles

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic

Honeywell Intelligrated

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Interroll Holding GmBH

Invata Intralogistics

Beumer Group

Viastore Systems Inc.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Increase in the production volume of consumer goods is boosting the market for parcel sortation systems. Also, significant growth in E-commerce sector is also boosting the growth of the global market. However, technological complexities associated with the use of parcel sortation system may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Further, growing demand in the warehouse management system and an overall reduction in the cost of parcel sortation system are expected to deliver ample growth opportunity to the industry players in the near future.

With the continuous increase in the demand for parcel sortation system, numerous players operating in the market are mainly investing in order to compete in the market efficiently. The companies are highly participating in new product developments to hold their position in the global parcel sortation system market. For instance, in 2018, Dematic made an advancement in the product distribution with the Dematic Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) platform. The platform provides a variety of options for product takeoff from sortation systems – horizontal, decline, powered and gravity variants offer compact and controlled singulation. Also, Interroll developed a new infeed, hence expanding its modular platform solutions enabling efficient material flow. The new infeed modules are perfectly designed to work with Interroll crossbelt sorters.

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the parcel sortation systems market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

