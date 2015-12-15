Electronic Design Automation Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027

The global electronic design automation market accounted to US$10.31 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$28.27 Bn by 2027.

Electronic design automation software comprises of multiple tools and applications. Integrating these tools according to the customers’ demand sometimes becomes a complicated job. The complex requirements of the end-users regarding highly stable and accurate product positioning is addressed with the help of EDA. Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the demand of EDA.

APAC is expected to be the dominant region in the electronic design automation market. The major reason for this is the huge electronics and semiconductor hub in China coupled with the large population density of the region. Also China accounts for the largest shipments for semiconductors across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of electronic design automation market in the region.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001022/

Global Electronic Design Automation Market – Company Profiles

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Silvaco, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Zuken Inc.

Growth of semiconductor industry

The SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) in October 2018, while representing the U.S leadership in semiconductor research, design and manufacturing had charted an increase of 12.7% from 2017 and marked the total revenue of US$ 41.8 Bn. Furthermore, the WSTS also forecasted a trajectory of 15.9% in 2018 and 2.6% in 2019. This growth in the semiconductor industry has raised the confidence of the electronic design automation market players in terms of revenue growth. The companies operating in the semiconductor landscape are not only anticipating a substantial rise in the revenue but are also respectively increasing their R&D spending. The year on year increase in R&D spending has have imposed a noteworthy thrust to the electronic design automation market during the recent past and is projected to continue to drive the market in the coming years.

Rising Penetration of IoT, Artificial Intelligence and virtual Reality

Smart homes, TVs, smartphones, Internet of Things, connected cars, artificial intelligence are that every aspect of human life that the consumer electronics industry has pervaded. The demand for consumer electronics across the globe has been largely driven by the desire of the consumers for bigger, newer and enhanced capabilities, which in turn has encouraged the sector to constantly explore innovations and technologies that not only encapsulate imagination of the people but are also affordable and relevant in terms of catering to their daily needs. In such cases the EDA software providers the electronic component manufacturers and technologists to design suitable prototype of the devices. Therefore, evolving consumer expectation and burgeoning demand of consumer electronics is expected to drive the EDA market in coming years.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001022/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global electronic design automation market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global electronic design automation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]