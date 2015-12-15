Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2019 – 2028

TMR’s latest report on global Over-the-Counter Drugs market

The recent Over-the-Counter Drugs market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Over-the-Counter Drugs market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The Over-the-Counter Drugs market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Over-the-Counter Drugs market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Over-the-Counter Drugs among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

market segment. Among all major segments analgesics & pain relives hold the maximum market share. Weight loss products and smoking cession aids are likely to witness high growth in the next few years due to increase in awareness about healthy lifestyle.

Geographically, the over-the-counter drugs market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., etc.), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for OTC drugs in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging markets, which are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2014. The strong growth is anticipated due to increase in healthcare industries and increase in the investment of government to develop health care industries. The over-the-counter drugs market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil are projected to expand at high growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in awareness among the population about usage of over-the-counter drugs to treat minor health issues.

Other factors that drive the over-the-counter drugs market are changes in cultural attitudes regarding self-medications required for minor health problems, convenience of direct purchase, affordability of over-the-counter drugs, high adoption and acceptance in developing markets, savings enabled by the usage of over the counter drugs, and innovations and developments in drugs. The market is also experiencing certain restraints such as stiff competition among the existing players, high possibilities of substance abuse and addiction, complications and severity involved in taking wrong medications due to misdiagnosis or incorrect self-diagnosis, and lack of awareness among the rural population in developing and underdeveloped economies.

Major players operating in the OTC market include Alkem Laboratories Limited, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

