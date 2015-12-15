Ubiquitous PIM Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2017 – 2025

PMR’s report on global Ubiquitous PIM market

The global market of Ubiquitous PIM is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Ubiquitous PIM market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Ubiquitous PIM market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Ubiquitous PIM market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players:

There are various players in ubiquitous PIM market, some of the key players are Oracle Corporation, Informatica, Rivers, SAP AG, IBM Corporation, and Technologies, Inc., Stibo Systems, Adam Systems, Agility Multichannel, Pimcore, inRiver, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

In North America value maximize by centralized master and reference data and then ongoing demands to gain meaningful insights from this consolidated master data has firmly driven the master data adoptions. And North America has always been very responsive in adopting new technologies like it has adopted ubiquitous PIM & others like integration of big data and BI tools within product information management solutions.

APAC is estimated to grow at the higher growth rate for the ubiquitous PIM software and service market due to the rising need of compliance and verification and indispensable requirement to have centrally managed data.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Ubiquitous PIM Market Segments

Ubiquitous PIM Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Ubiquitous PIM Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Ubiquitous PIM Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Ubiquitous PIM Market Value Chain

Ubiquitous PIM Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Ubiquitous PIM Market includes

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size regarding value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

