Fluoroscopy and C-arms Market Analysis 2020 Opportunities, Applications, Drivers, Limitations, Top Companies, Countries, & Forecast 2027

Fluoroscopy and C-arms are commonly used medical techniques used in variety of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures like image-guided surgeries, general radiology and interventional radiology. It provides X-ray imaging that is especially useful to examine the internal structure and functions of patient’s body. The C-arm equipment is based on X-ray technology and is frequently used in vascular surgeries, traumatology, cardiology and orthopedics.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Fluoroscopy and C-Arms Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing number of sports injuries, technological advancements in fluoroscopy and C-arms equipment, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising number of interventional radiology surgeries. Nevertheless, stringent government regulations for approval of fluoroscopy and C-arms equipment and increasing number of substitutes may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are Ziehm Imaging GmbH, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Hologic, Inc, Toshiba Corporation, OrthoScan, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shimadzu Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fluoroscopy and C-arms Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fluoroscopy and C-arms market with detailed market segmentation byproduct, Application, end user and geography. The global Fluoroscopy and C-arms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fluoroscopy and C-arms market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Fluoroscopy And C-Arms Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product(Mobile C-arms, Full-Size C-arms and Mini Size C-arms); Application(Image-guided biopsy, Angiography and Discography); End User(Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Specialty Centers)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

