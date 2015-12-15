Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Overview and Future Scope by Continental, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors

The report on Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The number of commercial vehicles, as well as passenger cars, are increasing exponentially over the years. This trend in the global automotive industry has led the automotive OEMs and component manufacturers to innovate and develop advanced solutions in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. This factor is facilitating the tire pressure monitoring system market to propel year on year. Additionally, the demand for increased fuel efficiency is constantly rising among vehicle owners, and fuel efficiency of any vehicle is much dependent on tire pressure. Pertaining to the factor the automotive OEMs and component manufacturers are installing advanced tire pressure monitoring systems on the vehicles with an objective to meet the surging demand for improved fuel efficiency.

The key tire pressure monitoring system market players Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, Denso Corporation, Sensato Technologies Inc., Harman Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, and Dunlop Tech GmbH among others.

Moreover, the tire pressure monitoring system manufacturers are also selling their products to the dealers, wholesalers, and retailers which facilitate various vehicle owners to procure the advanced solution directly from the market. The aftermarket is rapidly growing which is catalyzing the escalation of tire pressure monitoring system market in the current scenario. The integration of the TPMS on the passenger cars and commercial vehicle increases the upfront cost, which is a major inhibiting factor for the tire pressure monitoring system market, as the higher valuation of cost results in less number of procurement of vehicles.

The “Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the tire pressure monitoring system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global tire pressure monitoring system market with detailed market segmentation by system type, technology, vehicle type, distribution channel, and geography. The global tire pressure monitoring system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The tire pressure monitoring system market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The tire pressure monitoring system market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tire pressure monitoring system market based on system type, technology, vehicle type, and distribution channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall tire pressure monitoring system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The tire pressure monitoring system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on tire pressure monitoring system market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides region wise exhaustive PEST analysis.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – By System Type

3.2.2. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – By Technology

3.2.3. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – By Vehicle Type

3.2.4. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – By Distribution Channel

3.2.5. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – By Region

3.2.5.1. By Countries

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. The Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South America – PEST Analysis

4. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

5. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.2. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

More…

