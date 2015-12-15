Automotive Telematics Market Research Forecast 2020 to 2027! Know Why You Really Need it

The report on Automotive Telematics Market will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Vehicle based data generation and further its uses for various applications has proved to be of great use to the vehicle drivers and its occupants. Vehicle Telematics implies the use of cellular communication for transmitting the vehicle based data which can be further processed for various Applications. Vehicle Telematics applications ranges over wide spectrum from simple but critical vehicle accident notification to highly sophisticated in-car internet and cloud based computing. Vehicle Telematics aims at transmitting vehicle data over cellular communication channel. In most cases Telematics units are equipped with GPS (Global positioning systems) units which provide vehicle location details. The data transmitted over the cellular network can contain the critical emergency information from vehicle or in advanced applications.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Fleetmatics IrL Ltd., Visteon Corporation, Trimble Navigations, Airbiquity Inc., and Omnitracs LLC. Also, Autotrac, TomTom Telematics, Teletrac Inc., Agero Inc., and Masternaut Ltd. are a few other important players in the automotive telematics market.

Enhanced focus towards increasing safety for drivers while on the wheels coupled with the need for high level infotainment systems in vehicles has proliferated the growth of automotive telematics market. The higher integration costs associated with telematics hinder the growth of automotive telematics market in recent times. Various rules and regulations being laid down by the concerned bodies regarding provisioning high level safety and driver assist systems in the automobiles by the OEMs provide larger opportunities for the players operating in the automotive telematics market.

The “Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive telematics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automotive telematics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive telematics market based on technology, vehicle type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The automotive telematics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive telematics market in these regions.

