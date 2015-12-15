Electric Propulsion System Market to hit 23.0% CAGR by 2025 – Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL, Busek Co. Inc., Accion Systems

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Propulsion System market will register a 23.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 582.6 million by 2025, from $ 254.3 million in 2019.



Key players profiled in the report include Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL, Busek Co. Inc., Accion Systems Inc., Bellatrix Aerospace

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Propulsion System market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electric Propulsion System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type:

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Other

Segmentation by application:

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Electric Propulsion System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Propulsion System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Propulsion System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Propulsion System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Propulsion System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Electric Propulsion System by Players

4 Electric Propulsion System by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

