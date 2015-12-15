Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator Market Key Facts And Insights On Future Scenario To 2025 |NDK, Epson, Vectron, Microcrystal, Rakon

The OCXO is an oscillator which is temperature controlled (ovenized crystal controlled oscillator). This type of oscillator has a temperature controlling circuit to maintain the crystal and key components at a constant temperature. OCXOs are typically used when temperature stabilities on the order of ?1 x 10-8 or better are required. While this type of oscillator has a tenfold improvement over a TCXO for temperature stability, the OCXO tends to be higher in price and consumes more power. Typical power at +25?C ambient is 1.5 Watts to 2.0 Watts in a steady state condition.



Key players profiled in the report include NDK, Epson, Vectron, Microcrystal, Rakon, Bliley Technologies, KDS, Taitien, CTS, Greenray Industries, NEL, IDT, Abracon, KVG

