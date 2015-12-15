Trends in Manufacturing Innovation in Radio Frequency Identification Market

Global Radio Frequency Identification Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Radio Frequency Identification industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Radio Frequency Identification as well as some small players.

On the basis of application, the global RFID market can be segmented into logistics & transportation, aerospace & defence, automotive, retail & consumer goods, agriculture, healthcare, government and others. The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall RFID market by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. In the healthcare sector, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology. The adoption of RFID technology by customers of aircrafts, such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defence, for improving supply chain visibility, asset management & utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics & manufacturing operations has increased.

The North America RFID market holds a major value share in the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global RFID market over the forecast period. The market in this region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028. Rising need for efficient supply chain management is expected to support the growth of the North America RFID market during the forecast period. RFID stores detailed information related to the product on which it is tagged. The prices and details of products with RFID tags are automatically recorded when the customer approaches the counter without the need to scan every product, which saves the time of the customer. Moreover, it allows the cost tally in one scan, which saves the time of the customer as well as the retailer. These advantages have encouraged retail and manufacturing companies across developing regions such as SEA & Others of APAC and China to adopt RFID for tagging their products. China is expected to present attractive opportunities for RFID manufacturers followed by countries located in the South East Asia & Pacific. The China RFID market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Sales of RFID in the Western Europe market are projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 6,802.7 Mn and the Latin America RFID market is also anticipated to witness significant growth.

At present, the vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of RFID with IoT to be able to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in the global RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corporation; HID Global Corporation; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.; GAO RFID Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Omni-ID; Alien Technology, LLC and Molex, LLC.

Key developments in the RFID market

In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched Zebra SmartSense RFID for application in the retail sector for identifying and tracking the location of merchandise, associates and shoppers in a retail store in real-time

In May 2017, HID Global Corporation launched IoT solutions to offer enterprises solutions for asset management and equipment management. HID Location Services is used for item management, and it monitors the location and movement of assets & equipment across multiple locations or in a particular area

In February 2017, Impinj, Inc. entered into a partnership with STANELY Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare products, to integrate Impinj’s Platform with MobileView Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) software platform to offer RFID products for application in the healthcare industry.

Important Key questions answered in Radio Frequency Identification market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Radio Frequency Identification in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Radio Frequency Identification market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Radio Frequency Identification market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Radio Frequency Identification product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radio Frequency Identification , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radio Frequency Identification in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Radio Frequency Identification competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Radio Frequency Identification breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Radio Frequency Identification market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radio Frequency Identification sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.