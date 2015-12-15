Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Infrastructure Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure Asset Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

WSP Global Inc.

RPS Group Plc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Macquarie Group Limited

SIMCO Technologies

Pitney Bowes Inc.

WS Atkins Limited

Aabasoft

ThomasLloyd Group

EverStream Capital Management

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Strategic Asset Management

Operational Asset Management

Tactical Asset Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Energy Infrastructure

Water & Waste Infrastructure

Critical Infrastructure

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infrastructure Asset Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Infrastructure Asset Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Strategic Asset Management

1.4.3 Operational Asset Management

1.4.4 Tactical Asset Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Energy Infrastructure

1.5.4 Water & Waste Infrastructure

1.5.5 Critical Infrastructure

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Infrastructure Asset Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Infrastructure Asset Management Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Infrastructure Asset Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Infrastructure Asset Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Infrastructure Asset Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Infrastructure Asset Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Infrastructure Asset Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Infrastructure Asset Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 WSP Global Inc.

13.1.1 WSP Global Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 WSP Global Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 WSP Global Inc. Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.1.4 WSP Global Inc. Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 WSP Global Inc. Recent Development

13.2 RPS Group Plc.

13.2.1 RPS Group Plc. Company Details

13.2.2 RPS Group Plc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 RPS Group Plc. Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.2.4 RPS Group Plc. Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 RPS Group Plc. Recent Development

13.3 Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

13.3.1 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.3.4 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Recent Development

13.4 Macquarie Group Limited

13.4.1 Macquarie Group Limited Company Details

13.4.2 Macquarie Group Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Macquarie Group Limited Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.4.4 Macquarie Group Limited Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Macquarie Group Limited Recent Development

13.5 SIMCO Technologies

13.5.1 SIMCO Technologies Company Details

13.5.2 SIMCO Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SIMCO Technologies Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.5.4 SIMCO Technologies Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SIMCO Technologies Recent Development

13.6 Pitney Bowes Inc.

13.6.1 Pitney Bowes Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Pitney Bowes Inc. Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.6.4 Pitney Bowes Inc. Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Pitney Bowes Inc. Recent Development

13.7 WS Atkins Limited

13.7.1 WS Atkins Limited Company Details

13.7.2 WS Atkins Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 WS Atkins Limited Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.7.4 WS Atkins Limited Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 WS Atkins Limited Recent Development

13.8 Aabasoft

13.8.1 Aabasoft Company Details

13.8.2 Aabasoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Aabasoft Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.8.4 Aabasoft Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Aabasoft Recent Development

13.9 ThomasLloyd Group

13.9.1 ThomasLloyd Group Company Details

13.9.2 ThomasLloyd Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 ThomasLloyd Group Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.9.4 ThomasLloyd Group Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ThomasLloyd Group Recent Development

13.10 EverStream Capital Management

13.10.1 EverStream Capital Management Company Details

13.10.2 EverStream Capital Management Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 EverStream Capital Management Infrastructure Asset Management Introduction

13.10.4 EverStream Capital Management Revenue in Infrastructure Asset Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 EverStream Capital Management Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

