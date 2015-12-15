Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2025

Assessment of the Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

The recent study on the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large MOM software vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

By Component

Software On-Premise Cloud-based

Professional Services

By Functionality

Inventory Management

Labor Management

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management

Others (Planning, Scheduling & Dispatching etc.)

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Equipment

Others (Oil and Gas, Metal and Mining etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market establish their foothold in the current Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market solidify their position in the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software market?

