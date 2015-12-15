Rig and Oilfield Mats Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2027

The Rig and Oilfield Mats market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Rig and Oilfield Mats market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market are elaborated thoroughly in the Rig and Oilfield Mats market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market players.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type:

Wood mats

Composite mats

Metal mats

By End Use:

Oil and Gas

Electrical T&D Construction & Maintenance

Wind

Infrastructure Construction

Military

Helipad

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

China

Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for rig and oilfield mats.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type and end use and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2028.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the rig and oilfield mats market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the rig and oilfield mats.

Research Methodology

FMI conducted exploratory research at a granular market level to arrive at the numbers in the rig and oilfield mats market. An initial study was conducted to identify the rig and oilfield mats market structure and demand pattern of the rig and oilfield mats market by segments (i.e. by product type and by end use) in each prominent region of the globe. This study involved data mining via primary interviews with experts representing matting solutions and rig and oilfield mats manufacturers, dealers and end-use industries. Data was also gathered from secondary sources, such as company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers and company press releases to understand the rig and oilfield mats market dynamics across various levels of the value chain. Post ascertaining the rig and oilfield mats market behavior, data validation was conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers with 2017 as the base number and estimated sales for 2018, followed by a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028.

FMI validated the forecast developed using concrete growth levels derived from macro and micro factors related to the rig and oilfield mats market. For instance, the growth of rig and oilfield mats in the oil and gas industry, industry value added and key participants’ annual sales performances were analyzed to attain the rig and oilfield mats market forecast and refine anomalies, if any. This approach enabled the forecasting of the rig and oilfield mats market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period, based on end user sentiments and helped in analyzing the rig and oilfield mats market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The rig and oilfield mats market has been analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) and a market attractive index has been provided for high growth segments in the rig and oilfield mats market.

Some of the key players in the Global Rig and oilfield mats market are:

Access Terrain Services

Bridgewell Resources

Checkers Safety Group

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

JWA Oilfield Supplies

Newpark Resources Inc.

PortaFloor

Quality Mat Company

Rig Mats of America

Signature Systems Group, LLC

Spartan Mat

Sterling Company

Strad Energy Services Ltd

Objectives of the Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Rig and Oilfield Mats market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Rig and Oilfield Mats market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Rig and Oilfield Mats market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Rig and Oilfield Mats market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

After reading the Rig and Oilfield Mats market report, readers can:

Identify the factors affecting the Rig and Oilfield Mats market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.

Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market.

Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Rig and Oilfield Mats in various regions.

Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market.

Identify the Rig and Oilfield Mats market impact on various industries.